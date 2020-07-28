The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
KKMS Daily News: Annoying Kid Songs

KKMS Daily News 072820

Nick’s kids just discovered something super annoying. Kellie set a goal but did she accomplish it? And Ana only has one thing on the brain.

Plus, the Kidd Kraddick adage is true! Do not buy a house! And why did J-Si have to sleep on the couch last night?

Playlist
Close