Nick’s kids just discovered something super annoying. Kellie set a goal but did she accomplish it? And Ana only has one thing on the brain.
Plus, the Kidd Kraddick adage is true! Do not buy a house! And why did J-Si have to sleep on the couch last night?
VIDEO
AUDIO
Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!
MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS
KKMS Daily News: Kellie’s Very Revealing Gift
KKMS Daily News: Is Raf***a A Curse Word?
KKMS Daily News: Controversial Hair
KKMS Daily News: Annoying Kid Songs was originally published on radionowhouston.com
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: