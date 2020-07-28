Turn Up Your Pickle Juice And Your Wordplay!

Part-Time Justin lets us know what you can do with that leftover pickle juice… Plus, how can you tell that someone really likes you?

INGREDIENTS

1 part Vodka

4 parts Best Maid Pickle Juice

Freeze overnight

Enjoy the slush!

