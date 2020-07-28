Who is going to win Trey’s paycheck? Trey had all of the confidence but went out the very first round.. Ouch! So who is going to take on our returning champ Brian this week? Listen to find out!

You can enter the challenge here.

CLICK HERE FOR OFFICIAL RULES

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

Watch Week 1 Of Our Friends Ultimate Trivia Challenge!

The Ultimate ‘Friends’ Trivia Challenge

Meet Christine, Our Week 2 ‘Friends Trivia’ Contestant! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: