Today is the 7th anniversary of Kidd Kraddick’s passing… Hard to believe that he’s been gone for so long. We are thinking of our man that built this empire and gave us all a chance.

VIDEO

AUDIO

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: A Kidd’s Kids Announcement

Remembering Kidd Kraddick was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: