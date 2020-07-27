Indy's Connection
Indy’s Connection: Staying Connected with the arts in Fishers and Keeping Pets Safe with IACS

This week, host Emily Metheny had the chance to talk with Fishers Arts Council about what the organization is doing to support artists and the community during a very different summer this year. Board member Jill Lehman walked us through what the summer events look like this year, what resources are available online for artists, and how people can still be involved with the arts during the pandemic.

For the second part of the show, Roxie Randall, Manager of Community Outreach for the Indianapolis Animal Care Services, joined us to talk about the organization and how to keep pets safe during the summer months. Roxie also gave details on how you can adopt animals.

If you need to report or get help for an animal, you can contact the Mayor’s Action Center online, the RequestIndy App,  or call (317) 327-1397.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sundays at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

 

animals , arts , Fishers , metheny

