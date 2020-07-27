Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Welcome A Baby Girl!

According to TMZ Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child together!

24-year-old Sophie Turner gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday at a Los Angeles hospital. Shortly after reporting the news, a source told TMZ the baby girl’s name is Willa!

While the pregnancy rumors surface early this year, the couple–who tied the knot in 2019–kept the baby news a secret until Turner was spotted in May with her full baby bump.

Congrats to the Jonas Family!

Source: TMZ

