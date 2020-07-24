We’re excited that Logic, Maroon 5 and Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani have new music out today…

Plus, Taylor Swift dropped a surprise album!

Warning: Adult language

VIDEOS

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: WATCH: Taylor Swift’s ‘Cardigan’ Music Video

RELATED: One Direction Look Back On 10 Years Since Their Debut: “Grateful”

Listen To New Music Friday: Taylor Swift, Logic, Maroon 5 & More! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: