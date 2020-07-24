Producer Nick’s son, Davis, has been watching a lot of Lion King, and he loves to say the name of his favorite character, Rafiki!
But… he can’t exactly say it right.
VIDEO
AUDIO
Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!
MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS
RELATED: KKMS Daily News: Controversial Hair
RELATED: KKMS Daily News: The S’mores Debate
RELATED: KKMS Daily News: Who’s Responsible For This Crime?!
KKMS Daily News: Is Raf***a A Curse Word? was originally published on radionowhouston.com
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: