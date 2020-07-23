The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
We Check In With Our Girl, Jenna!

Jenna 072320

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Its been a while since we’ve checked in with her… How is our girl Jenna doing? What’s she been up to in quarantine? What’s she watching, what’s Fran buying… and will their relationship survive a road trip?

Close