Demi Lovato & Boyfriend Max Ehrich Are Engaged!

Demi Lovato is preparing the walk down the aisle!

The actress/singer said “yes” to her boyfriend Max Ehrich‘s proposal after only for months of dating! Max got down on one knee while the two were on the beach in Malibu and he decided to go all-out for the ring … that diamond is HUGE!

Lovato shared the touching aftermath of her proposal on Instagram saying, “I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

She wrote, “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

In a gushing aside to her now fiancé, she wrote, “I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Congrats Demi!

