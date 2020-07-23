Taylor Swift Announces Surprise New Album!!!

Everyone stay calm THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!! Taylor Swift made an announcement this morning that has the Swifties losing their minds.

The 10-time Grammy winner goddess revealed that she’s releasing a new album, “Folklore” at midnight tonight!!!

Posting on Instagram, Swift said the new record was an opportunity for her to pour out “all of my whims, dreams, fears.”

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore,” she wrote.

She added that the record was engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, and mixed by Serban Ghenea and Low.

In August 2019, Swift released her seventh album, “Lover”. The album, which included hits such as “Lover,” “ME!,” and “You Need to Calm Down,” was a personal milestone for the artist since it was the first album that she owned the rights to after public disputes with her label.

