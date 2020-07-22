Coping With Quarantine: A Discussion On The Effects Of Social Media

COVID-19 has affected us all in many different ways. Some have adjusted perfectly while others are having a hard time navigating their life during this pandemic. Each week Jules and Dr. Kelsea Visalli chat about ways to Cope During Quarantine.

Everyday the media is sharing its findings and information on COVID-19. While social media is apart of our day-to-day life, with all the information being presented, it sometimes it may take a toll on your mental health. Visalili and Jules chat about the effects of social media and how to cope during the pandemic.

