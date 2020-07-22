Ana’s Midweek Update: The Girlfriend’s Guide To Th Return Of Sports

You know how Saturday Night Live does the weekend update? Why save all of the fun for the weekend? Ana brought us a special edition!

VIDEO

AUDIO

MORE ANA MIDWEEK UPDATES

