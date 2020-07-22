Entertainment News
Orlando Bloom Honors The Life Of His Dog With New Tribute Tattoo

After losing his beloved four-legged friend, Orlando Bloom, got some new ink in his honor. 

After losing his beloved four-legged friend, Orlando Bloom got some new ink in his honor.

Shortly after Mighty went missing, the 43-year-old actor shared a heartfelt message to his Instagram where he opened up about his furry friend and the efforts he was taking to find him. He wrote, “I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare.” He added, “I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family. 🙏❤️”

Wednesday, Bloom updated his Instagram followers on the search for Mighty. With a picture of him showing off a new tattoo honoring the late pup, he wrote,”Mighty’s on the other side now.”

Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar… I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing… I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s ❤️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother❤️l

Several celebs commented on the post showing their support for the actor, including Jennifer Aniston who wrote,”I’m so so so deeply sorry my friend. I love you.”

