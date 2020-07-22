Indy
IMPD Will No Longer Use No-Knock Warrants

Since the passing of countless individuals at the hands of police, Indianapolis Metro Police Department has been listening to the community and working on changing some of their practices.

Wednesday, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor announced that the department will no longer be using no-knock warrants. According to IMPD, a no-knock warrant was previously an order issued that would authorize officers to enter someone’s premises without first knocking and announcing their presence.

This practice was officially suspended on July 17 and took effect immediately.

“Our continued dialogue with residents has allowed us to better understand what they expect of us as a police department, and make changes that benefit all in our community,” said Chief Taylor. “Ending the authorization of no-knock warrants is a significant step for IMPD, one that has been championed by the men and women of this agency, as well as the neighbors they serve.”

