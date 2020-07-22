Holcomb: ‘The Earth is not flat, we did land on the moon, and this pandemic is real’

What will happen next for the state of Indiana in regards to the COVID-19 Pandemic? Governor Eric J. Holcomb says he will “consider anything that will help’ fight against coronavirus.”

On Tuesday, the Governor held a press conference where he shared his thoughts on the pandemic and steps he is taking to protect Hoosiers. According to WISH-TV, the Governor has talked with neighboring states’ Governors Andy Beshear, of Kentucky, and Mike DeWine, of Ohio to decide what to do next.

Several states including Illinois, Michigan and Kentucky require face coverings. Other states like California are deciding to go backwards on their reopen plans.

When asked about state face masks requirements, Holcomb said, “we will continue to consider anything that will help.” He added, “This is a combination of factors, by the way. This is a combination of how we conduct our affairs. If we’re being smart about physical distancing, about wearing masks, about all the recommendations.”

We are currently still in stage 4.5 of the state’s reopen plan. Learn more about this stage here.

