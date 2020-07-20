Keanu Reeves is Writing a Comic Book Series!

Actor, musician, film producer and, now, comic-book writer. Is there anything Keanu Reeves can’t do?

Keanu is currently in the midst of writing a 12-issue limited series comic book, BRZRKR, that will be released monthly by Boom! Studios starting on October 7th.

“I guess I’m in the writing room,” Reeves told USA Today during an exclusive interview about the project, adding that he’s been “Skyping pretty regularly” with his co-author Matt Kindt while in Berlin doing rehearsals for Matrix 4.

Illustrated by Alessandro Vitti, “BRZRKR” centers on a warrior who looks a lot like a certain beloved actor and has walked a blood-soaked path across the world for centuries. In present day, the Berzerker performs dangerous jobs for the U.S. government in exchange for the truth about his existence.

Keanu described the opportunity to work with the team of Kindt, Vitti, color artist Bill Crabtree and letterer Clem Robins as a “dream come true.”

While Keanu may be venturing into new territory with his latest project, the John Wick actor says he has always been a comic-book fan.

Reeves said that as a kid he always wanted to play Wolverine. He told the outlet that while he wouldn’t accept the X-Men role today, the comic book’s publisher does happen to have a first-look deal with Netflix. So should the opportunity arise to bring his character to life, “I’d love to play Berzerker!”

