Emma Kelly ironically wants the life that Big Al has…
Plus, Nick can literally pull off anything, Trey’s household is divided over over s’mores and J-Si’s hat is missing under suspicious circumstances.
VIDEO
AUDIO
Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!
MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS
KKMS Daily News: Who’s Responsible For This Crime?!
KKMS Daily News: Ana’s B-Ball Recap
KKMS Daily News: Genius Invention
KKMS Daily News: The S’mores Debate was originally published on radionowhouston.com
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: