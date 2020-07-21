The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Turn Up Your Brunch

Turn Up Tuesday 072120

If you love a margarita and a mimosa, these two are the perfect combination for your Turn Up taste, it’s refreshing, delicious and perfect for a morning breakfast/pool day!

Plus, do you return your shopping cart? Is there ever a good reason to NOT return the shopping cart?

INGREDIENTS

  • 2oz Saturated Pink Lemonade
  • 1oz Tequila
  • 1oz Grand Marnier
  • 2oz Bubbles/Champagne

