Kim Kardashian Is ‘Furious’ With Kanye West

Kanye West has made headlines for a few weeks and Kim is not to pleased with his recent behavior.

In early June the Chicago native announced that he would be running for the 2020 presidential race. In his efforts to make it to the White House, West held a rally in South Carolina. At the rally, he spoke on a number of things, including the moment he found out Kim was pregnant with their first child North, in 2013.

West spoke very candidly and said he and Kardashian were thinking about aborting the baby. However, he got a message from God to keep the baby.

A source told People Magazine that Kim Kardashian “is furious that he shared something so private.” The source also told the media outlet that Kim’s main concern is how her husband’s revelations about their private life may affect their four children in the future.

Another source told People that the couple’s relationship is also taking a turn due to Ye’s recent behavior. Following the rally, many were concerned about West’s mental health and well being. In the past West has revealed that he suffers from Bipolar disorder.

West also went on a (since deleted) Twitter rant where he says Kim tried to bring a doctor to help him. He wrote, “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.”

Source: People