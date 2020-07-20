Indy’s Connection: Helping Outside Dogs with FIDO and Utilizing The Public Library During a Pandemic

This week, host Emily Metheny had the chance to talk to an organization dedicated to helping dogs that live outside. Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside, or FIDO, has been around for many years. Darcie Kurtz, Founder and Executive Director of FIDO, joined the conversation to talk about the organization’s outreach programs, monthly food pantry, partnership with Indianapolis Animal Control, and more.

For the second part of the show, Emily spoke with John Helling, Director of Public Services for The Indianapolis Public Library. With schools deciding what the fall semesters and academic year is going to look like, John gave some resources both in person and online that students, guardians, and teachers can use through the library.

To learn about more online resources available from the library, you can listen to a past interview with Deb Lambert, Director of Collection Management, at radionowindy.com under Indy’s Connection.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sundays at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

