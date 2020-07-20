RHONY’s Sonja Morgan Shows Off Her $75,000 Facelift!

Real Housewives of New York star, Sonja Morgan paid $75,000 for a new face! That’s right! Morgan appeared on The Daily Pop, where she revealed she went to New York based plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono to give herself a new look. Morgan secretly had the surgery after wrapping up filming for the show and pre-quarantine.

So why did this facelift cost so much? Well, E! News spoke with Jacona where he explained his method of doing a face lift. The idea is that it gives the face a more natural look and can last up to 10-12 years, which is longer than a normal facelift. According to the doctor, the most impactful difference with the approach “is that it lifts the face vertically against gravity. Not pulled back to the ears, stretching the corners of the mouth, to avoid that dreaded ‘wind tunnel’ look.”

Now it makes sense!

See Also:

Is a Real Housewives Star Facing Jail Time After Admitting to a Crime on Camera?

This RHONY Star Hooked Up With Jack Nicholson!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: