Crayola Just Launched Cloth Face Masks For Adults & Children

While we don’t know what school will look like for some of our students, Crayola wants to make sure kids have colorful bright masks for everyday of the week.

Crayola launched their cloth face masks in collaboration with School MaskPack and they are now available for preorder on Amazon. The masks were designed for not only kids, but parents and teachers as well. The masks will come in a pack of five and are meant to be worn for each day of the school week. They will come in a variety of colors and designs. They also will feature name tags, adjustable ear straps, and a nose wire and come with a mesh laundry bag to store them in! How cool is that?

Source: People.com

