Trey bet his paycheck he knows more about Friends than ANYONE! Is he correct? Challenge him here.

VIDEO

AUDIO

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Kellie The College Dropout?!

RELATED: Simone Biles Opens Up About Impossible Beauty Standards In August Issue Of Vogue

The Ultimate ‘Friends’ Trivia Challenge was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: