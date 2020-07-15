I really love her… but she comes with an entourage. And the mother-in-law that never hears no.

Plus, a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE

Love Letters To Kellie: Too Soon To Move On

Love Letters To Kellie: You Married A Bad One

Love Letters To Kellie: Man Come To You!

Love Letters To Kellie: She Comes With An Entourage was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: