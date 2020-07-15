Indy’s Connection: Giving Blood With the Red Cross and Enjoying Summer Activities While Visiting Indy Parks

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Duchess Adjei, Regional Communications Director for the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross. They talked about the constant need for blood and the safety precautions put in place to keep everyone safe during the donation process.

You can learn more about blood donation and eligibility at redcrossblood.org.

For the second half of the show, Emily spoke with two individuals from Indy Parks about the concert and movies series and other activities during the pandemic. George Benn, Senior Production Arts Manager, and Ronnetta Spalding, Chief Communications Officer, joined the conversation to talk about the safety measures

You can stay up to date with the concert and movies series on Facebook.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sundays at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

