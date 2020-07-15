Walmart Will Start Requiring All Customers To Wear Masks

As positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, many companies and state officials have mandated that people wear face masks when out in public. Major retailer Walmart is one of the most recent companies to require all customers to wear a mask.

Next week, anyone entering to a Walmart store must wear a face mask. In a statement released Wednesday, Walmart US chief operating officer Dacona Smith and Sam’s Club chief operating officer Lance De La Rosa stated, “To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.”

Walmart is the biggest retailer to mandate face coverings.

Source: CNN

