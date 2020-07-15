Coping With Quarantine: A Discussion On Burnout & Self Care

COVID-19 has affected us all in many different ways. Some have adjusted perfectly while others are having a hard time navigating their life during this pandemic. Each week Jules and Dr. Kelsea Visalli chat about ways to Cope During Quarantine.

While we still face the uncertainty of COVID-19 it is important to pay attention to your body and how you are feeling. Jules talks with Dr. Kelsea Visalli about burnout due to the pandemic and how important self care is especially during these times.

