Nick makes a very bold declaration and J-Si’s reaction shocked his daughter Chloe! Plus… Kellie’s fantasy got fulfilled, Big Al is a fan of twerking but this one was weird! And Ana has her own awards show!

VIDEO

AUDIO

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS

KKMS Daily News: Happy Birthday Mr. Rasberry

KKMS Daily News: Part-Time Justin’s Poem

KKMS Daily News: An Almost Perfect Day

KKMS Daily News: J-Si’s Fish Drama was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: