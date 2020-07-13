Nick makes a very bold declaration and J-Si’s reaction shocked his daughter Chloe! Plus… Kellie’s fantasy got fulfilled, Big Al is a fan of twerking but this one was weird! And Ana has her own awards show!
VIDEO
AUDIO
Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!
MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS
KKMS Daily News: Happy Birthday Mr. Rasberry
KKMS Daily News: Part-Time Justin’s Poem
KKMS Daily News: An Almost Perfect Day
KKMS Daily News: J-Si’s Fish Drama was originally published on radionowhouston.com
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: