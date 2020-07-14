The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Fund Do Or Fund Don’t

Fund Do Or Fund Don't

Source: KKMS / Kidd Nation

From the world’s first FDA clear mask to a card game for music fans, we give you a list of start-ups and decide if you should fund them or not.

Check them out below and if you’re inspired… put your money in!

LEAF Mask Uncle Stan My Fake Band

Fund Do Or Fund Don't

Close