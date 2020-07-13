Washington Township Schools To Start School Year With Virtual Classes Only

As we continue to face the uncertainty of COVID-19, many school districts are having to decide how they will move forward for the upcoming school year.

According to the Washington Township School’s website, board members decided to start school with virtual classes only starting on July 30–which was the day students were scheduled to return for in-person classes. The board said they believe the decision is in the best interest of their over 11,000 students, faculty, staff, administration and their families.

The board also stated that they will keep the classes virtual until the board determines otherwise.

