Indy
HomeIndy

Washington Township Schools To Start School Year With Virtual Classes Only

6-7 years cute child learning mathematics from computer. Homeschooling

Source: pinstock / Getty

As we continue to face the uncertainty of COVID-19, many school districts are having to decide how they will move forward for the upcoming school year.

According to the Washington Township School’s website, board members decided to start school with virtual classes only starting on July 30–which was the day students were scheduled to return for in-person classes. The board said they believe the decision is in the best interest of their over 11,000 students, faculty, staff, administration and their families.

The board also stated that they will keep the classes virtual until the board determines otherwise.

See Also: 

Marion County Public Schools Will Resume At Their Scheduled Fall Date

Indy’s Connection: STEM Education

Washington Township Schools To Start School Year With Virtual Classes Only  was originally published on hot963.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close