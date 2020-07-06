WATCH: Matthew McConaughey tells fans to ‘wear the damn mask’

If hunky Professor Matthew McConaughey can’t get you to wear a mask then there’s no hope!

McConaughey got quite animated in his backyard in a video posted on social media over the weekend.

In a report by CNN, McConaughey went on to say, “I think we gotta look each other in the eye … look ourselves in the eye, we gotta look in the mirror and ask ourselves, ‘How can I be better? How can I expect more of myself and others? How can I be more responsible? How can I have more compassion? How can I have more courage? How can I be more fair? How do I make sure I wear the damn mask?”

How can you not listen to him when hes literally shaking his fists and passionately reaching out???

“We individually make these changes, that’s how we make a collective change. That’s how we get to next year’s birthday, and birthdays beyond that, and we start partying again.”

He goes on to say, “It’s game time. Ding, ding. We are in the ring, America. Let’s quit messing about and get it done. Just keep living.”

happy 244th birthday America pic.twitter.com/S9R469Wot4 — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 4, 2020

This is not the first time McConaughey has been open with fans about slowing the spread of coronavirus. In May he spoke to CNN’s Brianna Keilar about the necessity for his fans to take all possible precautions.

“Science is behind us right now,” he said. “The mask is about letting science catch up. It’s about helping protect people on the front lines. Don’t let what happened in New York happen where there’s two patients for every bed. We’ve got to buy time and a mask is a very good tool for that.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: