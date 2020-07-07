Days after she announced that she was preparing for a role in which she would play a transgender man, Halle Berry has apologized to the LGBTQ community and announced she will no longer consider the role.

“Over the weekend I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man, and I’d like to apologize for those remarks,” Berry wrote in a statement. “As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories.”

Berry vowed to be an ally in using her voice to promote “better representation on screen and behind the camera.” The 53-year-old actress announced in an Instagram Live session on July 3 that she had been preparing for the role but hadn’t been officially casted yet.

“The woman is a trans character, so she’s a woman that transitioned into a man,” she explained to Variety. “She’s a character in a project I love that I might be doing .. Who this woman was is so interesting to me, and that will probably be my next project.”

Halle Berry Apologizes For Considering Transgender Movie Role: “The Trans Community Should Tell Their Own Stories” was originally published on radionowhouston.com

