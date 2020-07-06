Crime
Home

Remains Of Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen Positively Identified

Vanessa Guillen

Source: US Army / US Army

The family attorney for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen announced on Sunday that the soldier’s remains found in a shallow grave near Fort Hood were Guillen’s.

The 20-year-old had been missing since April and was last seen at Fort Hood on April 22, according to the US Army Criminal Investigation Command. Her remains were discovered on June 30.

According to the family attorney, Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer in the armory room where she worked and was moved from the military base by her killer. She could not be identified by her medical records because the Army Spc.’s face had been beaten so badly.

One of the suspects in her disappearance, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, shot himself on Wednesday (July 1) after being confronted by investigators. Guillen had planned to file a harassment complaint against Roberson the day after she was killed. Another woman, Cecily Anne Aguilar, an estranged wife to a former Fort Hood soldier, is in custody in connection with Guillen’s disappearance.

In her native Houston, murals have been erected in her honor as the late soldier has been remembered with marches as well as calls for justice into her death.

Remains Of Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen Positively Identified  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close