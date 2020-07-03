Indy
Face Masks Required In Marion County Starting July 9

Home schooling during coronavirus quarantine.

Source: gilaxia / Getty

Wednesday, Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb announced the state would not be advancing to Stage 5 of the reopen plan due to a rise in positive cases of COVID-19. Thursday Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced that face mask will be required starting July 9.

As of Thursday, the state has had a total of 46,387 positive cases and 2,469 total deaths. From June 27 to July 1 the state saw 453 new positive cases and 13 new deaths.

Under the new order from the Mayor:

  • Residents are required to wear face masks when in public indoor spaces
  • Residents are required to wear face masks when in public outdoor spaces when social distancing is not possible
  • Overnight camps will remain closed
  • Indoor visiting for nursing homes is prohibited
  • Any event with an anticipated attendance over 1,000 must submit a plan for approval to the Marion County Public Health Department

“Wear your mask for your neighbors, for your friends, for your family. Wear your mask for the City of Indianapolis,” Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine said.

Anyone interested in receiving a face mask for free can click here.

Source: WISH-TV

See Also: 

Gov. Holcomb Announces Indiana Will Move To Stage 4.5 Of Reopen Plan

Indiana COVID-19 Update (July 2020)

Face Masks Required In Marion County Starting July 9  was originally published on hot963.com

