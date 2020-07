Part-Time Justin turns up some conspiracy theories! And gets you to try this morning cocktail… Iced Seltzer – A fruity cold blast that will help you get through this heat wave coming.

VIDEO

AUDIO

INGREDIENTS

Chopped berries

Minced mint

Your favorite Hard Seltzer

Freeze for 6 hours in ice tray

