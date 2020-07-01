Indy
Gov. Holcomb Announces Indiana Will Move To Stage 4.5 Of Reopen Plan

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt And Local Officials Tour East Chicago Superfund Site

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb informed Hoosiers that Indiana will not be advancing to Stage 5 of the state’s reopen plan as originally scheduled. Instead the state will advance to Stage 4.5 from July 4-17.

Within the last week the state has found the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and admitted daily has increased. The state has also seen the rate of daily positive cases rise.

In stage 4.5:

  • Dining room service will remain at up to 75% capacity as long as social distancing is observed.
  • Bars, nightclubs and entertainment venues will remain at 50% capacity and social distancing practices must be observed. The entertainment venues includes bowling alleys, and cultural and tourism facilities such as museums and aquariums.
  • Personal services, gyms, fitness centers, fairs and festivals can move forward as planned with guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Source: WISH TV

Gov. Holcomb Announces Indiana Will Move To Stage 4.5 Of Reopen Plan  was originally published on hot963.com

Close