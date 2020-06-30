The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Double Family Vacation Flashback

The Don Cheadles are back and covering a new song! Instead of Chris Janson’s “Buy Me A Boat” they cover Black Shelton’s “I Lived It”…

Plus, check out the hot track from the Tank Top Twins.

Listen at 7:30 and 8:30am CT for Florida Family Vacation Flashbacks and get that password!

