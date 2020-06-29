Celebrity News
Do You See It? Fan Mistakes Reese Witherspoon For Carrie Underwood

Have you ever been told you look like someone? Well actress Reese Witherspoon shared on Twitter that a fan mistakenly thought she was country singer, Carrie Underwood. 

Sunday, Witherspoon tweeted, “To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood : You officially made my day !Smiling face with 3 hearts

Underwood later responded to the tweet and said, “That lady just made my whole life!”

The woman who made the mistake saw the tweet and commented to Witherspoon with a TikTok video explaining what happened.

