Do You See It? Fan Mistakes Reese Witherspoon For Carrie Underwood

Have you ever been told you look like someone? Well actress Reese Witherspoon shared on Twitter that a fan mistakenly thought she was country singer, Carrie Underwood.
Sunday, Witherspoon tweeted, “To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood : You officially made my day !“
Underwood later responded to the tweet and said, “That lady just made my whole life!”
The woman who made the mistake saw the tweet and commented to Witherspoon with a TikTok video explaining what happened.
See Also:
Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Welcomes Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
Emma Watson, Reese Witherspoon & More Share Their Old Headshots [PHOTOS]
Lamar Odom Seen Out In Public With Khloe Kardashian Look-Alike