Do You See It? Fan Mistakes Reese Witherspoon For Carrie Underwood

Have you ever been told you look like someone? Well actress Reese Witherspoon shared on Twitter that a fan mistakenly thought she was country singer, Carrie Underwood.

Sunday, Witherspoon tweeted, “To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood : You officially made my day ! “

To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood : You officially made my day ! 🥰 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) June 28, 2020

Underwood later responded to the tweet and said, “That lady just made my whole life!”

YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life! ❤️❤️❤️ — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 28, 2020

The woman who made the mistake saw the tweet and commented to Witherspoon with a TikTok video explaining what happened.

OMGGGG! That was ME. Haha, I swear when I walked away I was like wait, that was totally Reese Witherspoon! I could barley see your face cause the mask and hat but I knew you looked so familiar haha. I LOVE YOU ❤️ @ReeseW pic.twitter.com/Kvy9RcDtMv — Noha Hamid (@nohaehamid) June 29, 2020

