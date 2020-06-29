The Children’s Museum Of Indianapolis Announces Phased Reopening Plan

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has began reopening through their phased reopen plan.

On Monday, they opened their doors to members, donors, and Access Pass families only. The museum plans to announce a public reopen date later this month.

Due to COVID-19 the museum has issued new rules and guidelines for attending the museum:

Advance tickets are required for all visitors, including members and donors. You can check availability and reserve your tickets on their website once available.

in the Food Court or Museum Store. If you are not feeling well, you are encouraged to stay home. The museum will allow you to exchange your tickets for another day.

The museum will also offer: limited capacity, over 100 sanitizing stations throughout the museum, new cleaning protocols, as well as health checks for all employees.

For more information, visit The Indianapolis Children’s Museum website here.

