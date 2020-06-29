Indy
HomeIndy

The Children’s Museum Of Indianapolis Announces Phased Reopening Plan

Indianapolis Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has began reopening through their phased reopen plan.

On Monday, they opened their doors to members, donors, and Access Pass families only. The museum plans to announce a public reopen date later this month.

Due to COVID-19 the museum has issued new rules and guidelines for attending the museum:

  • Advance tickets are required for all visitors, including members and donors. You can check availability and reserve your tickets on their website once available.
  • Everyone is expected to follow social distancing requirements.
  • Face masks are required for all visitors ages 2 and older (unless medically unable to wear a mask)
  • Bring your credit or debit card for purchases in the Food Court or Museum Store.
  • If you are not feeling well, you are encouraged to stay home. The museum will allow you to exchange your tickets for another day. 

The museum will also offer: limited capacity, over 100 sanitizing stations throughout the museum, new cleaning protocols, as well as health checks for all employees.

For more information, visit The Indianapolis Children’s Museum website here. 

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close