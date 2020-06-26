Big Al’s Swag Bag

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

We noticed something that looked like a gift bag behind Big Al. Well, it is a gift but it’s not for him. It’s for his overnight guests…

Find out what’s in the bag!

Plus, listen at 7:30 and 8:30am CT for Florida Family Vacation Flashbacks and get that password!

