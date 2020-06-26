Entertainment News
Kanye West & Gap Team Up For New Clothing Line Launching In 2021

Kanye West will be offering his high end YEEZY brand at a much lower cost through his partnership with Gap. On Friday, Kanye West took to Twitter to share an image of the Gap logo modified with the letters “YZY” along with the caption “YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER.”

For many this will be an opportunity to sport the luxury brand at a much more affordable cost. Items from the YEEZY brand typically start in the hundreds and go up from there.

Kim congratulated her husband on Twitter and expressed how important this moment was for Kanye. This collaboration is a full circle moment for the rapper as he once worked at Gap and dreamed of collaborating with the brand for a while.

The collaborative line will be available in stores and online in early 2021. It will include a range of pieces for men, women and children.

