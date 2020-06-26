Elizabeth Banks Will Play Ms. Frizzle In ‘The Magic School Bus’ Live Action Movie

Get ready to relive your childhood with The Magic School Bus live action film.

Thursday, it was announced that actress, Elizabeth Banks will be playing the iconic Ms. Frizzle in the live action remake of the classic 1990s series. In the series, Ms. Frizzle is a fun and adventurous science teacher who leads her students on educational journeys.

Scholastic Entertainment producer Lole Lucchese is excited to bring on Banks. In a statement he said, “We are delighted to bring to life the iconic Ms. Frizzle and her zest for knowledge and adventure in a fresh new way that inspires the next generation of kids to explore science and supports the dedicated teachers who help make science real and accessible for young learners every day.” Banks will also be serving as a producer for the film.

In the original series, Ms. Frizzle was voiced by Lily Tomlin. It first aired in 1994 and went on for 18 consecutive years in the U.S. and has been broadcast in more than 100 countries around the world.

Source: People

