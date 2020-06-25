Ana reveals all the drama! J-Si’s argument that literally every person ever has had. And why did Big Al apologize to Ana?

Plus, Nick’s wife has been doing some productive piddling… Kellie is pleased with her well rested daughter. And Big Al has been having quite the feast!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: The Paternity Conspiracy

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: The Infidelity Fight

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: Big Al’s New Hobby

KKMS Daily News: Productive Pidding was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: