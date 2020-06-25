Entertainment News
Billie Eilish Unfollowed Everyone on Instagram!

While Billie Eilish currently has 64.8 Million followers, she is following zero people!

Fans noticed the changed in her following count this week. Prior to this, Eilish had posted to her Instagram account asking fans to notify her if she was following one of their abusers. In the post–that has since been deleted–she said, “If I am following your abuser DM ME & I will unfollow them. I support you.” There has been no official word on whether that is the reason behind why she stopped following everyone.

Eilish has been using her social media platforms to speak out on various issues we are currently facing including Black Lives Matter and the COVID-19 pandemic.

