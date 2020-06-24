Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Why Did Fergie Leave The Black Eyed Peas? The Group Shares What Happened

Bridgestone Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

In 2017, Fergie left the Black Eyed Peas group after being apart for over 10 years.  Many have probaly wondered why she decided to leave. In a recent interview the remaining members finally revealed what lead to her departure.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Source: IOneDigital / iONEDigital

Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo spoke to Billboard magazine about their new music, new member, and what took them so long to release new music. They also spoke about their former bandmate.  They said the reason behind Fergie’s departure ultimately came because she wanted to focus on being a great mom. Will.i.am stated, “We love her, and she’s focusing on being a mom. That’s a hard job, and that’s what she really wants to do and we’re here for her… It’s really the way Fergie designed it, so we’re respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don’t want anything but awesomeness for her.”

See Also: Jimmy Kimmel Finally Explains His On-Camera Reaction To Fergie’s National Anthem

Apl.de.ap added, “Fergie is our sister. So even with these small connections, she’s always going to be our sister. But unfortunately our schedule is displaced by [her] wanting to be a great mom, and she wants to focus on that. And like Will said, we support her 100%.”

See Also: The Black Eyed Peas Will Be Moving On WITHOUT Fergie

After Fergie left the group, J. Rey Soul–who won the Philippines’ version of The Voice in 2018–joined the group. The group stated that Fergie’s choice to leave the group allowed them to showcase J.Rey’s talent. Taboo said, “I feel we’re giving birth to a new artist, J.Rey Soul. I really want to give her ultimate praise and respect. What the fellows said—Ferg, she’s doing the mom thing—but we have an amazing artist we’re developing.”

Source: E! News 

black eyed peas , Fergie

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close