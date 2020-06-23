Post Malone got Some New Ink!!!

Yep you read it correctly! Post Malone is back at it again and adding to his tattoo collection. Posty shaved his head to make way for a brand new skeleton tattoo.

The artist is already rocking some bold ink, including the words “Stay Away” and “Always Tired” in script, an ace of spades card, a sword, Japanese Waves, barbed wire, a buzz saw and a ball-and-chain flail.

During an interview with GQ in March, the singer revealed his tattoos, ‘come from a place of insecurity.’

‘To where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.’

This new face tattoo comes only four months after he got a circular saw with blood dripping off it on his left cheek. Which was rumored to be inspired by the saw seen in the artwork for his 2018 album, “Beerbongs and Bentleys.”

View this post on Instagram NEW FACE TATT A post shared by Post Malone (@nexttomalone) on Feb 6, 2020 at 2:42am PST

How many more face tattoos do you think Posty will get???

