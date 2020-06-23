’30 Rock’ To Pull Blackface Episodes From Streaming Platforms

Four episodes of the hit comedy show, 30 Rock will be removed from streaming platforms for featuring content with blackface. The co-founders and NBCUniversal executive producers, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock ordered the changes.

Fey released a statement to the platforms in which she wrote, “As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation.” She added, “I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honoring this request.”

According to Vulture some streaming platforms have removed the episodes already, but all should be gone by the end of the week. The episodes will also be omitted from re-airing on TV.

Source: Vulture

