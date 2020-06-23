The first Trailer for ‘Hamilton’ dropped!

I am a huge fan of this musical and this makes me so freaking excited!

A minute-long teaser trailer of the film’s upcoming release has been shared on social media and I am so here for it. So Hamilton fans, and future fans of the musical who were never able to score tickets, grab your popcorn and get ready to rise up!

The major Broadway show will become available just in time for the July 4th holiday, making the hit show accessible to an even wider audience. “No one can predict the way a work is received, and the way Hamilton has been received has surpassed everyone’s wildest dreams, but our biggest issue has always been accessibility,” Lin-Manuel Miranda said on GMA.

The live recording was captured over several days of onstage performances, edited together for an up-close cinematic version of the musical, a hip-hop retelling of founding father Alexander Hamilton’s life story.

Mark your calendars because Hamilton will be available to stream on July 3 on Disney+

I’m just saying, the Hamilton trailer gave me chills. That music??? Amazing. Can’t wait for the Hamilton stan in me to be awakened again 😔✌️ — Dina | hadestown love bot #3 (@averagebwaystan) June 22, 2020

aghfjdghsdkfj cba watched the #Hamilton trailer at least 50 times today and it's acc made me well up every time, i am going to be a MESS on july 3rd🤧🤧 — ella (@xellanunn) June 22, 2020

i don't understand how hamilton still makes me cry so much,, even just the opening bar of satisfied in the trailer got me like pic.twitter.com/UdAdawywC3 — Lucie 🔮✨ (@cucumbersIice) June 22, 2020

