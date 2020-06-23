Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The first Trailer for ‘Hamilton’ dropped!

This epic musical is hitting the small screen on July 3!

I am a huge fan of this musical and this makes me so freaking excited!

A minute-long teaser trailer of the film’s upcoming release has been shared on social media and I am so here for it. So Hamilton fans, and future fans of the musical who were never able to score tickets, grab your popcorn and get ready to rise up!

The major Broadway show will become available just in time for the July 4th holiday, making the hit show accessible to an even wider audience. “No one can predict the way a work is received, and the way Hamilton has been received has surpassed everyone’s wildest dreams, but our biggest issue has always been accessibility,” Lin-Manuel Miranda said on GMA.

The live recording was captured over several days of onstage performances, edited together for an up-close cinematic version of the musical, a hip-hop retelling of founding father Alexander Hamilton’s life story.

Mark your calendars because Hamilton will be available to stream on July 3 on Disney+

Disney , Hamilton , July 3 , Lin-Manuel Miranda

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close