The first Trailer for ‘Hamilton’ dropped!

I am a huge fan of this musical and this makes me so freaking excited!
A minute-long teaser trailer of the film’s upcoming release has been shared on social media and I am so here for it. So Hamilton fans, and future fans of the musical who were never able to score tickets, grab your popcorn and get ready to rise up!
The major Broadway show will become available just in time for the July 4th holiday, making the hit show accessible to an even wider audience. “No one can predict the way a work is received, and the way Hamilton has been received has surpassed everyone’s wildest dreams, but our biggest issue has always been accessibility,” Lin-Manuel Miranda said on GMA.
The live recording was captured over several days of onstage performances, edited together for an up-close cinematic version of the musical, a hip-hop retelling of founding father Alexander Hamilton’s life story.
Mark your calendars because Hamilton will be available to stream on July 3 on Disney+