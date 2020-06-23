An ode to Part-Time Justin’s hero, Spongebob…. This drink is a taste of the pineapple under the sea! Plus, hear how he’s turning it up this week.
INGREDIENTS
- 1oz Pineapple Rum
- 1oz Mango Rum
- 2oz Pineapple Juice
- 1/4oz Passion Fruit Puree
- Shake well with Ice
- Serve over one big rock
- Top with soda water or sprite
- Garnish: Slice of sponge cake, pineapple and cherry
Part-Time Justin Turns Up Bikini Bottom was originally published on radionowhouston.com
