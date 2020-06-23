Part-Time Justin Turns Up Bikini Bottom

An ode to Part-Time Justin’s hero, Spongebob…. This drink is a taste of the pineapple under the sea! Plus, hear how he’s turning it up this week.

INGREDIENTS

1oz Pineapple Rum

1oz Mango Rum

2oz Pineapple Juice

1/4oz Passion Fruit Puree

Shake well with Ice

Serve over one big rock

Top with soda water or sprite

Garnish: Slice of sponge cake, pineapple and cherry

